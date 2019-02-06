Moon to Invite Small Biz Owners to Top Office

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will invite small business owners to the presidential office on Thursday to hear about the challenges they face as a result of minimum wage hikes and discuss measures to alleviate their burdens.The meeting marks a first for a president to invite small business owners only, and will follow meetings Moon held earlier this year with leaders of large-sized companies and small and mid-sized enterprises or start-ups.The top office said the planned event highlights the administration’s will to put small business owners at the center of its inclusive society initiative.