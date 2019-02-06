Economy KOSPI Closes at 2,225.85; Highest in Four Months

South Korean stocks rose Thursday on optimism that a 90-day truce period in the U.S.-China trade war may be extended.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose for the fourth consecutive day, adding 24-point-37 points, or one-point-11 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-225-point-85, the highest close since October tenth last year.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining two-point-36 points, or point-32 percent. It closed the day at 742-point-27, the highest since October 22nd last year.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-125-point-one won.