Pompeo: Trump-Kim Summit to Discuss Easing Peninsula Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has presented an agenda for the second U.S.-North Korea summit. He said fostering reduced tension on the peninsula will be high on the list of talking points during the Trump-Kim summit, leaving observers speculating that sanctions exemptions won't be discussed as the North had hoped for.Kim Bum-soo has the detailsReport:[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"We are aiming to get as far down the road as we can in what’s now a couple weeks... "U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo revealed Washington's agenda before the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later this month.Speaking to reporters at a joint news conference with his Polish counterpart in Warsaw on Thursday, Pompeo said the meeting is not only aimed at denuclearization, but also easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"That’s not just along the denuclearization pillar of what they agreed to in Singapore, what the two leaders agreed to in Singapore. We’ll certainly talk about how we foster reduced tension, reduced military risk, take down that risk so that we can get peace and security on the peninsula as well."Tension reduction could play a key role in establishing new U.S.-North Korea relations and building an era of lasting peace on the peninsula, which were the first and second pillars of the Singapore summit agreement.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"We’ll also work on communicating how it is we can create the brighter future that we hope for the North Korean people. And so yes, it’s absolutely our intent. We’ve made unmistakably clear our goal, the full and final denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a verifiable manner. I hope that in a couple weeks we can make real progress along the way."With Pompeo highlighting lowering military risk in the region, experts say Washington may be more focused on further easing the standoff on the peninsula rather than immediately lifting sanctions.When asked during an interview with Fox News to give details on the prospect of declaring a formal end to the Korean War, Pompeo said it was something that American officials had discussed at length.Pompeo said his team will redeploy to Asia in a few days to continue discussions on the matter.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is scheduled to hold more sessions with his North Korean counterpart next week to fine-tune details for the second Trump-Kim summit.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.