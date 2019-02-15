Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Hold Talks Ahead of 2nd Trump-Kim Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the U.S. met to discuss ways to ensure a successful second summit between North Korea and the U.S. set for later this month in Vietnam.South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks on the sidelines of an international conference in Poland on Thursday in order to prepare for the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the two sides exchanged views on U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun's pre-summit talks in Pyongyang last week and agreed to continue close coordination efforts to ensure a successful summit.The top diplomats also assessed the allies’ new deal on sharing defense costs for stationing U.S. troops in Korea and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the U.S.-South Korea alliance.The U.S. State Department said in a statement that the two sides discussed "ongoing efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea and updated each other on respective U.S. and South Korean engagements with the North.