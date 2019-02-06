Two Koreas Discuss Pending Issues of Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea have discussed pending issues between them at the joint liaison office in the North's border city of GaeseongSouth Korean Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung met director of the North Korea Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland Hwang Chung-song on Friday for talks on Korean Peninsula matters.Seoul’s Unification Ministry said they agreed to continue close cooperation so projects currently being discussed between the two sides could be implemented smoothly.Among the projects discussed was the South’s proposal to jointly commemorate the centennial of the March First Independence Movement against Japan’s colonial rule.According to the ministry’s deputy spokeswoman Lee Yoo-jin, Seoul is still waiting for Pyongyang’s response to the proposal.South Korea recently revised its proposal and suggested that if held, they downsize joint commemorations given the lack of time for preparations.