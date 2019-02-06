Reuters: Hanoi Prepares for Kim's Train Trip to Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

Reuters reports the Vietnamese government is preparing for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's trip to the Southeast Asian country via train.Ahead of Kim's planned summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump next week, Reuters on Wednesday reported on Kim's possible choice of transportation to Vietnam.Citing two sources with direct knowledge of security and logistics planning, Reuters said Kim’s special train will stop at the Vietnamese border station of Dong Dang, where the North Korean leader will get off his train and drive about 170 kilometers to Hanoi by car.A ground trip to Hanoi from Pyongyang could take Kim more than two and a half days. The news agency also said Kim would have to depart later this week in order to arrive at the Vietnamese capital city on Monday as scheduled.Reuters also reported that the preferred venue for the Trump-Kim summit is the Government Guesthouse, a colonial-era government building in central Hanoi.