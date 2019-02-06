Ex-Defense Minister Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for his involvement in the military’s online opinion rigging scandal ahead of the 2012 general and presidential elections.The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence on Thursday. Kim, however, wasn't arrested as the court decided that it would be best to carry out his appeal trial without physical detention.The court also sentenced former Deputy Defense Minister Lim Kwan-bin to a one-and-a-half year prison term, suspended for three years, for his involvement in the operation.Kim and Lim were deemed to have violated the Constitutional obligation for the military to remain politically neutral. The court added the two men had also broken the expectations and trust the people place in the military.The two are accused of having played key roles in instructing officers to post massive numbers of Internet comments that would sway public opinion in the favor of former President Lee Myung-bak and his policies between 2010 and 2012.