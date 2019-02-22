US to Provide Incentives if N. Korea Makes 'Right Choice'

A senior U.S. official said the United States will provide incentives for North Korea if the Kim Jong-un regime makes the right choice regarding denuclearization.
In a press call for next week's U.S.-North Korea summit, the official told reporters on Thursday that the U.S.' ultimate goal is the complete denuclearization of North Korea. .
The official said the U.S. is seeking to move forward with "very big bites," not incremental steps.
The official admitted that developing a shared understanding of "denuclearization" is a top priority in bilateral negotiations and denied that withdrawing American troops from South Korea was being discussed as part of a deal.
The two countries are engaged in negotiations ahead of next week's second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam.