US to Provide Incentives if N. Korea Makes 'Right Choice'

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official said the United States will provide incentives for North Korea if the Kim Jong-un regime makes the right choice regarding denuclearization.In a press call for next week's U.S.-North Korea summit, the official told reporters on Thursday that the U.S.' ultimate goal is the complete denuclearization of North Korea. .The official said the U.S. is seeking to move forward with "very big bites," not incremental steps.The official admitted that developing a shared understanding of "denuclearization" is a top priority in bilateral negotiations and denied that withdrawing American troops from South Korea was being discussed as part of a deal.The two countries are engaged in negotiations ahead of next week's second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam.