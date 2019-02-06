Two Koreas Hold Liaison Office Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea held a meeting between senior officials at the joint inter-Korean liaison office on Friday and exchanged views on Korean Peninsula affairs ahead of next week's North Korea-U.S. summit.Seoul's Unification Ministry said that Vice Minister Chun Hae-sung and his North Korean counterpart Hwang Chung-song held talks at the liaison office located in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong and discussed cross-border relations.The ministry said the two sides agreed to continue close cooperation for more substantive progress in relations.Since the inter-Korean communications office opened last September, Vice Minister Chun, who heads the South Korean side of the office, has been making weekly visits to Gaeseong on Fridays for talks with the North Korean side.