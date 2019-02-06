Seoul's Nuclear Envoy Arrives in Hanoi

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s nuclear envoy is in Hanoi to coordinate with the United States ahead of a second North Korea-U.S. summit set to be held in the Vietnamese capital next week.Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon arrived at Noi Bai International Airport around 1:05 p.m. on Friday.Speaking with reporters upon his arrival, Lee anticipated the final pre-summit negotiations between the North and the U.S. would be successful and help the summit produce positive outcomes, noting that everyone is wishing for a positive summit.It is expected that Lee will meet with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun as early as Friday afternoon to be briefed on the outcome of Biegun’s negotiations with his North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok-chol and coordinate negotiation strategies.There is speculation that Lee will seek to facilitate the pre-summit negotiations by delivering Seoul’s wish for denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula and also offer specifics of possible inter-Korean economic projects intended to help with the North’s denuclearization.Lee will reportedly stay in Hanoi until the end of the two-day summit and have frequent contact with Biegun throughout.