K League Kicks off 2019 Season

Photo : YONHAP News

The K League, South Korea’s professional football league, has kicked of its new season with its opening game on Friday.The league's 22 teams were hard at work over the winter to prepare for the new season, which will last nine months.Twelve teams will face off in the first division K League 1 including defending champion ‎Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors‎.Ten teams will battle it out in the second tier K League 2 including the recently demoted Jeonnam Dragons.Despite poor air conditions due to fine dust, over 20-thousand spectators came out for the opening game on Friday held at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in North Jeolla Province.Daegu FC scored the first goal in the 22nd minute but ‎Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors‎' Lim Sun-young followed up with an equalizer just six minutes later and the match ended in a tie.