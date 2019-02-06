Fine Dust Reduction Measures Issued for 12 Cities, Provinces

Photo : YONHAP News

Emergency fine dust reduction measures were issued in most parts of the nation on Tuesday as fine dust levels soared across the country.The Environment Ministry said the measures will be enforced from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in 12 cities and provinces, including Seoul and Incheon, Gyeonggi, Chuncheong and Jeolla provinces, the western parts of Gangwon Province and Jeju Island.The measures are being implemented for the fifth consecutive day in the capital region and Chungcheong Province, and it's the first time the measures were issued for Jeju Island.Public officials in the affected areas are subject to compulsory odd and even vehicle operations, and employees with car license plates ending in even numbers must leave their cars at home on Tuesday.All of the 441 parking lots operated by Seoul City and affiliated organizations will be closed on Tuesday.While the emergency measures are in effect, power plants that burn fossil fuels must reduce their output to 80 percent of normal operations.