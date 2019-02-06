Golfer Park Sung-hyun Recaptures No.1 Spot in World Rankings

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Park Sung-hyun recaptured the number one spot in the women’s world golf rankings after four months at number two.Park on Monday placed first in the world rankings with six-point-74 ranking points, ousting Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand.This latest feat came after Park won the HSBC Women's World Championship held in Singapore last Sunday.Back in November of 2017, Park became the first LPGA rookie to reach number one, but she was dethroned after just a week by Feng Shanshan of China.Park then reclaimed the top spot last August and had maintained the number one ranking for two months before giving up the spot to Jutanugarn.