Main Opposition Criticizes Ruling Party's Bid to Fast-Track Investigative Body Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has criticized the ruling Democratic Party over its bid to fast-track a bill to create a separate body to investigate corruption involving high-ranking government officials.The LKP members on Friday, dressed in black, gathered for an emergency general meeting at the National Assembly and protested what they called the death of democracy, raising their voice against the talks between the DP and the three minor opposition parties on the designation of fast-track bills.The three minor parties are seeking to collaborate with the ruling party to reform the proportional representation system, but the DP is also trying to fast-track some other bills, including one on the creation of the investigative body.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won accused the DP of pushing to strengthen its control over powerful organizations, calling it “the last piece of the puzzle” to its hidden desire for the long-term ruling of the leftist government.She also criticized the Bareunmirae Party, the biggest of the three minor parties, for continuing negotiations with the DP. Claiming the minor party will serve as a best man for the ruling party, she asked them to suspend the negotiations.The LKP’s policy chief, Jeong Yong-ki, said if it is designated as a fast-track bill, his party will put all efforts into blocking its passage.