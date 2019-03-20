Pompeo: N. Korea's Denuclearization is About Verification, Not Trust

Photo : KBS News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stressed the importance of verifying North Korea's denuclearization steps rather than relying on trust.Pompeo was asked during an interview by KSNT NBC News on Monday how North Korean leader Kim Jong-un can be trusted in the wake of a United Nations report showing ongoing sanctions evasions by the North.The secretary responded that it is not about trust, but verification.He added there's deep distrust between both parties and that the U.S. needs to see Chairman Kim actually deliver on his commitment to the North's denuclearization.Pompeo reaffirmed that the U.S. will maintain the strongest sanctions on North Korea, while having the most successful diplomatic engagement, in hopes the twin efforts will lead to a good outcome.