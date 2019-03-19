S. Korea Poised to Have 3rd Female Constitutional Court Justice

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has nominated a woman to the Constitutional Court, opening the possibility that the nine-member bench will have three female justices for the first time in the nation's history.Lee Mi-sun, a senior judge at the Seoul Central District Court, was tapped to the Constitutional Court post on Wednesday together with Moon Hyung-bae, a senior judge at the Busan High Court.If Lee is appointed, she will join two other women on the bench, Justices Lee Seon-ae and Lee Eun-ae.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a media briefing that factors such as gender, age and region were heavily considered during the justice selection process in an effort to bring more diversity to the court.Lee and Moon have been nominated to replace outgoing justices Cho Yong-ho and Seo Ki-seog, whose six-year terms expire on April 18th.Constitutional Court appointments do not require parliamentary approval. The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee will hold hearings to confirm the two new justices.