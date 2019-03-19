Bolton: Trump Gave 'Several' Options to N. Korean Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said that President Donald Trump gave North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "several alternatives" when they held summit talks last month in Hanoi.Bolton made the remarks on Thursday during a radio interview with Breitbart, a far-right American media outlet.Bolton said that President Trump gave Kim several alternatives, including what he called the "big deal": North Korea gives up all of its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles in exchange for a bright economic future.The security adviser did not elaborate on the alternatives but reaffirmed the main objective is to denuclearize North Korea.Bolton also noted the importance of China in efforts to maintain pressure and sanctions against North Korea, saying that China could really hold the key if it presses the North hard enough.He added the U.S. continues to implore China to enforce all the sanctions against the Kim regime.