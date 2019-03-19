N. Korea to Hold Parliamentary Session Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media said that the country's rubber-stamp legislature will hold its first session with the newly elected deputies next month.The Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday that the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly on Thursday announced a decision to convene a session in Pyongyang on April eleventh.North Korea held nationwide elections on March tenth and elected 687 deputies for the country's legislature in the second such election under leader Kim Jong-un.The planned session would mark the launch of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly.The SPA is the highest organ of state power under the North's constitution and holds a plenary session every April to deal with budgets and cabinet personnel reshuffling.This year's meeting is drawing much attention as the North could unveil its nuclear and missile policy following the collapse of Kim's second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi last month.