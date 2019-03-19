Number of Foreign Tourists in Feb. Grows 15% on-Year

Photo : YONHAP News

One-point-two million foreign tourists visited South Korea last month.According to the Korea Tourism Organization on Friday, the number of overseas tourists jumped by 15 percent from February of last year to one-million-201-thousand-802 this year.Chinese tourists came in first, marking a 31-point-three percent increase to over 450-thousand while Japanese visitors came in second at around 213-thousand or 26-point-seven percent more than the previous year.Meanwhile, over two-point-61 million South Koreans left the country for tourism purposes last month, posting an on-year growth of 13-point-three percent.