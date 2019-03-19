N. Korean Diplomats Return to Their Posts After Pyongyang Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's Ambassadors to China and the United Nations have arrived back in Beijing after visiting Pyongyang earlier in the week.Ambassador to China Ji Jae-ryong and Ambassador to the United Nations in New York Kim Song arrived in the Beijing Capital International Airport on Saturday morning via an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang.Ji is expected to return to his post immediately while Kim is expected to take a flight to New York after taking a rest at the North Korean Embassy in Beijing.Along with more than seven other diplomats, including the North's Ambassador to Russia Kim Hyong-jun, the two diplomats returned to Pyongyang on Tuesday. Their simultaneous trip sparked speculation that they would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and other top leaders to discuss its nuclear negotiation strategy following the breakdown of last month's summit with the United States in Hanoi.A diplomatic source says the diplomats' return to their host countries means that North Korea has decided on a new strategy toward the United States.During their stay in Pyongyang, North Korea withdrew its representatives from the inter-Korean liaison office in Gaeseong and urged South Korea to do more, calling it a party in the nuclear negotiation process, not a facilitator.