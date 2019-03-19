US Special Envoy for N. Korea Visiting China

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said that Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is visiting China.According to Yonhap News, a department spokesperson confirmed on Monday that Biegun is in Beijing, but added there is nothing to share regarding details of his schedule.Japan's Kyodo News reported earlier that the top U.S. negotiator for North Korea has been in Beijing since Sunday and will possibly meet with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou.The report said the two sides will likely exchange views on last month's collapsed second summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Hanoi and discuss future cooperation regarding North Korea issues.Biegun met with his British, German and French counterparts last week in London to discuss "coordinated efforts to advance the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."