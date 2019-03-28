US House Questions N. Korean Intentions Amid Stalled Nuclear Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: American lawmakers on Wednesday held a series of hearings to assess the current North Korea situation, ranging from the implementation of UN sanctions to defense readiness. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reaffirmed the U.S. will continue sanctions on North Korea, saying the North has yet to make the "big move" towards denuclearization.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Hugh Griffiths - Head of UN Panel of Experts monitoring sanctions on N. Korea]“The North Koreans have approached sanctions evasion in a very intelligent manner and they look at the global system, the global financial system… and they look for the gaps."The head of the UN Panel of Experts(PoE) Hugh Griffiths on Wednesday told the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs about how North Korea evades UN sanctions.[Sound bite: Hugh Griffiths - Head of UN Panel of Experts monitoring sanctions on N. Korea]"We've consistently seen the import of trucks for civilian purposes, such as forestry, and then they convert them... "In a separate hearing with the House Armed Services Committee, the Commander of the U.S. Forces Korea Gen. Robert Abrams said North Korean activity observed by the US is "inconsistent with denuclearization."[Sound bite: Gen. Robert Abrams - Commander, US Forces Korea]"I remain clear-eyed about the fact that despite a reduction in tensions along the demilitarized zone and a cessation of strategic provocations coupled with public statements of intent to denuclearize, little to no verifiable change has occurred in North Korea's capabilities."[Sound bite: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"We have not yet seen them make the big move that we were frankly hoping that they would do in Hanoi... "With key authorities questioning North Korea's commitment to denuclearization, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the House Foreign Relations Committee that the Trump administration will continue imposing sanctions on North Korea.[Sound bite: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo](Rep. Tom Malinowski: Was he responsible for the decision not to allow Otto Warmbier to come home until he was on death’s door?”)“We all know that the North Korean regime was responsible for the tragedy that occurred to Otto Warmbier. I’ve met that family, I know those people, I love them dearly. They suffered mightily, sir.”(Rep. Tom Malinowski: “So what’s to like about Kim Jong-un?”)“Sir, don’t make this a political football. It’s inappropriate.”Pompeo told lawmakers he is still hopeful the U.S. can engage and negotiate with the North, noting that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his commitment to denuclearization during the Hanoi summit.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.