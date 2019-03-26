E-Gov't System for Foreigners to be Expanded

Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry said Monday that an e-government system for foreign residents in the country will be updated with more helpful features such as interpretation services.Launched eleven years ago, the e-government center offers assistance in 20 languages and includes information on daily life and immigration and residence issues.Over 100 trained specialists provide counseling and advice from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays. In 2018 alone, these specialists handled one-point-seven million cases.Requests in Chinese accounted for the largest percentage of cases at 260-thousand, followed by Vietnamese at 86-thousand and English at 72-thousand.Upgraded services will include interpretation for foreign residents who need language assistance in their interaction with Korean public agencies and provincial authorities, including the police, tax officials and financial regulators.For example, the e-government system can help those who need to file a criminal report with law enforcement officials.The Justice Ministry said it will continue to explore new ways to help non-Koreans live more comfortably in the country and that it will continue to work to protect their human rights.