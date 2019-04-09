Moon, Trump Reaffirm Commitment to Dialogue with Kim

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and the United States have agreed to continue dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, stressing the importance of the top-down approach in dealing with the North's denuclearization.President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump sat down for talks at the White House on Thursday to discuss ways to advance negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.During the summit, Moon said he will seek a summit with the North Korean leader soon, while Trump asked Moon to inform him of the North's positions as soon as possible through an inter-Korean summit or other forms of contact.Chung Eui-yong, the top security adviser to President Moon, said the two leaders shared the view that the top-down approach is critical to the Korean Peninsula peace process.Trump expressed a willingness to hold a third summit with Kim, but made it clear that he would not rush, saying it's not a fast process.In regards to sanctions against North Korea, Trump said the broader sanctions should remain in place, but added he opposes further sanctions tightening and noted he had halted planned new measures. He added that he and Moon were discussing certain humanitarian topics and the possibility of South Korea helping the North with food.Moon also invited Trump to visit Seoul in the near future and the U.S. president expressed his gratitude for the invitation.