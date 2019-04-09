Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government says there has been a generational shift during North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly this week.Unification Ministry deputy spokeswoman Lee Eugene on Friday revealed Seoul's assessment of the personnel decisions made at the North Korean legislative body.On Thursday, the North Korean parliament replaced the President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly 91-year-old Kim Yong-nam with 69-year-old Choe Ryong-hae, while 64-year-old Pak Thae-song succeeded the Chairman of the Supreme People's Assembly 89-year-old Choe Thae-bok.In regards to Choe Ryong-hae's appointment to the newly-established position of vice chairman of the State Affairs Commission, which is the highest decision-making body in the country, the spokesperson said the ministry will wait for the outcome of Friday's parliamentary session before making an analysis.The spokesperson added it is the first time in 19 years that the Assembly is being held for more than two days.