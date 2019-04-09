Moon Arrives in Turkmenistan for State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in Turkmenistan for a three-day state visit on Tuesday, marking the start of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.The presidential office said Moon will attend an official welcoming ceremony on Wednesday before his summit with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow to discuss ways to enhance the countries' bilateral relationship.The leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in energy and infrastructure. During the summit, Moon will likely ask for Turkmenistan's cooperation in facilitating South Korean companies' desire to participate in the Central Asian nation's infrastructure projects to build roads and railways.On Thursday, Moon will visit the Kiyanly Gas Chemical Complex in the country’s eastern province which was built by an international consortium led by Hyundai Engineering.Moon will head to Uzbekistan the same day.