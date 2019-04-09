Cumulative Number of Foreign Patients who Visited S. Korea Tops 2 Mln

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of foreigners who visited South Korea for medical services has topped two million.The Ministry of Health and Welfare said on Wednesday that nearly 379-thousand foreign patients visited the nation last year, bringing the cumulative total to two-point-26 million.The milestone comes ten years after the government first allowed hospitals to attract foreigners.Among foreign patients who visited the country to receive medical care last year, a little over 31 percent were Chinese, while nearly 12 percent were American and eleven percent Japanese.In particular, the number of Japanese patients surged 56 percent on-year while patients from Thailand and Indonesia jumped nearly 40 percent.Nearly 14-and-a-half percent of the foreign patients sought services in cosmetic surgery and nearly 14 percent for dermatology.