Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 1.43%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 32-point-12 points, or one-point-43 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-213-point-77.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 13-point-37 points, or one-point-74 percent, to close at 753-point-52.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-136-point-nine won.