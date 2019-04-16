Moon Visits Turkmenistan's Largest Gas Chemical Plant Built by S. Korean Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in, who is on a state visit to Turkmenistan, has visited the Central Asian country's largest petrochemical complex built by a global consortium led by a South Korean firm.Moon arrived at the Kiyanly Gas Chemical Plant in the country’s western coast on Thursday after an hour-long flight from Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat. Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow accompanied him following their summit a day earlier.The South Korean presidential office noted that the gas chemical plant is a leading example of a successful partnership between South Korea’s large-sized firms and their smaller counterparts, noting they jointly proved the country’s technological prowess by safely constructing it.Moon was briefed on the plant, visited key facilities producing polyethylene and polypropylene and congratulated South Korean representatives on the successful construction.The three-billion-dollar project led by Hyundai Engineering was completed last October. LG International Corporation as well as 124 small and mid-sized enterprises from South Korea also took part.