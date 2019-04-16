Former Lawmaker, Eldest Son of Ex-Pres. Kim Dae-jung Dies

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Hong-il, a former lawmaker and the eldest son of former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, died on Saturday. He was 71.Fire authorities said that they received a report at around 4 p.m. that Kim had collapsed at his home in Mapo District, western Seoul.He was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later. The exact cause of his death has yet to be confirmed.Kim, a three-term lawmaker, had suffered from Parkinson's disease for years, apparently from complications caused by tortured during past authoritarian regimes. His disease had reportedly worsened lately.Political parties expressed condolences for Kim's death and government officials and politicians including Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and Rep. Park Jie-won, visited his memorial alter set up at Yonsei Severance Hospital in Seoul to pay their respects.