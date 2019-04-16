Gov't Draws up 6.7 Tln Won Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has drawn up a six-point-seven trillion won supplementary budget to revitalize the slowing economy and reduce fine dust.The government plans to pass the budget bill during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and submit it to the National Assembly on Thursday.The government allocated two-point-two trillion won for public safety measures and projects to reduce fine dust particles and pollution sources, such as scrapping outdated diesel vehicles.Four-point-five trillion won will go towards boosting the country's weakening competitiveness in exports and supporting low-income households.The government expects the extra budget will lead to a reduction in an additional seven thousand tons of fine dust, the creation of 73-thousand jobs and a point-one percentage point increase in the nation's gross domestic product this year.