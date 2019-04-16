National Assembly Speaker Transferred to Surgery

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s speaker for the National Assembly was transferred to Seoul National University Hospital for surgery. He was hospitalized following a confrontation with lawmakers of the main opposition party.National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang was transferred on Friday from a hospital near the National Assembly, where he had been hospitalized from Wednesday due to shock caused by hypoglycemia, following a verbal battle with lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).In a text message to reporters, parliamentary spokesperson Lee Kye-sung said that Moon was urgently transferred to Seoul National University Hospital earlier in the day.According to an official at Moon's office, the speaker is scheduled to receive surgery as soon as possible.Moon was confronted by LKP lawmakers, who have been protesting a package deal agreed upon by the ruling Democratic Party and three minor opposition parties. The deal aims to expedite the handling of bills on electoral reform and the creation of an investigative body dealing with corruption by high-ranking government officials.