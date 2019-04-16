S. Korea, Baltic Countries Launch Joint Committee on Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and three Baltic states have launched a vice minister-level dialogue platform on economic matters.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the first meeting of the South Korea-Baltic Joint Committee on Economy was held at a Seoul hotel earlier in the day.The ministry assessed the meeting will expand South Korea’s diplomatic horizon into the Baltic region, which comprises Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and bridges Europe with Russia.The two sides discussed measures to increase bilateral trade and investment and expand cooperation on exports and imports of agricultural foods.The four countries will take turns hosting the biennial meeting.