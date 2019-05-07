Moon Meets Prince Andrew, Assesses S. Korea-UK Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in sat down with Queen Elizabeth the Second’s son, Prince Andrew, during a special meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday.During talks with the Duke of York, Moon addressed recent developments on the Korean Peninsula and emphasized that the United Kingdom as a permanent member of the UN Security Council is an important partner with South Korea in achieving denuclearization and lasting peace.The president also noted that the U.K. sent the second largest troop for South Korea during the Korean War after the U.S. and told the prince that South Koreans will forever be grateful to his country.In response, the prince assessed that there has been significant process to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula and expressed his solidarity and support regarding Seoul’s related efforts.He also thanked President Moon and the South Korean government for their interest in issues regarding Korean War veterans from the U.K. and promised more interest and support regarding the development of relations between the two countries.The queen’s second son has been visiting South Korea since Monday to help mark the 20th anniversary of the British monarch’s visit to the country.