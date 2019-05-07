Trump to Visit S. Korea in June for Summit with Moon

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit South Korea next month for a summit with President Moon Jae-in amid stalled talks between the U.S. and North Korea after their Hanoi summit in February.The White House said in a statement on Wednesday that Trump will meet with Moon in conjunction with his trip to Japan for the G-20 summit, which is set for June 28th and 29th in Osaka.South Korea's presidential office said the two sides have agreed to discuss the detailed schedule through further consultations.Presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said that the two leaders plan to discuss ways to establish a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula through the North's complete denuclearization.The White House said Trump and Moon will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea. It added the leaders will also discuss ways to strengthen the U.S.-South Korea alliance and the friendship between their people.