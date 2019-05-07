Danish Crown Prince to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Prime Minister's Office has announced that Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and his wife will make an official visit to South Korea from Monday to Wednesday to mark the 60th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will meet the royal couple on Monday and also host an official banquet.Lee and the crown prince are expected to discuss ways to boost bilateral exchanges by making the most of the 2019 Korea-Denmark Cultural Year designation.During their visit, their first since 2012, the Danish royal family members will visit the demilitarized zone at the inter-Korean border and also meet with Danish businesspeople based in Korea.Seoul and Copenhagen established diplomatic ties on March eleventh, 1959 and this years marks the 60th anniversary of friendly relations.