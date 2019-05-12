Pres. Office: S. Korean Hostage in Libya Freed

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that a South Korean man who was abducted in Libya last year has been released.National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong said in a news briefing on Friday that the man in his 60s, identified only by his surname Joo, was freed unharmed on Thursday, 315 days after he was taken hostage by a group of ten armed individuals on July 6, 2018 in Libya.Chung said that the hostage-takers were confirmed as members of a criminal organization operating in southern Libya, adding an investigation into the details of the kidnapping is under way.The director added the Seoul government has worked hard to secure Joo's release by setting up a joint task force of government agencies and seeking cooperation with allies as well as the Libyan government.He noted that the United Arab Emirates(UAE) provided active support for Seoul's efforts to secure Joo's release after Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan promised his country's support during a summit with President Moon Jae-in in Seoul in February.Chung said that Joo is staying in Abu Dhabi and will return home on Saturday.