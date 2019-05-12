Presidential Office Upbeat About Improving Job Market

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office says the country's job market is improving compared to last year.Jung Tae-ho, senior secretary of job creation for President Moon Jae-in, told reporters on Sunday that the employment situation is hopeful, although still difficult, since diverse statistics are improving.Jung pointed out that the number of newly added jobs reached about 260-thousand in February, 250-thousand in March and 170-thousand in April, which is a significant change from last year when the monthly average stood at around 97-thousand.He said that the administration's job policies have begun to bear fruit, with industries based on new technologies and social services leading job creation.Jung said he expects that the six-point-seven trillion won supplementary budget, which requires passage at the National Assembly, will further improve job conditions.However, the senior secretary said that sluggish job growth at self-employed businesses and the manufacturing sector are weighing on employment, and noted the job policy would focus on these two sectors, including innovating the manufacturing industry.