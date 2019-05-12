Presidential Office Upbeat About Improving Job Market

South Korea's presidential office says the country's job market is improving compared to last year.
Jung Tae-ho, senior secretary of job creation for President Moon Jae-in, told reporters on Sunday that the employment situation is hopeful, although still difficult, since diverse statistics are improving.
Jung pointed out that the number of newly added jobs reached about 260-thousand in February, 250-thousand in March and 170-thousand in April, which is a significant change from last year when the monthly average stood at around 97-thousand.
He said that the administration's job policies have begun to bear fruit, with industries based on new technologies and social services leading job creation.
Jung said he expects that the six-point-seven trillion won supplementary budget, which requires passage at the National Assembly, will further improve job conditions.
However, the senior secretary said that sluggish job growth at self-employed businesses and the manufacturing sector are weighing on employment, and noted the job policy would focus on these two sectors, including innovating the manufacturing industry.