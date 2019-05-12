Moon to Hold Luncheon with Top S. Korean, US Military Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a luncheon at the presidential office on Tuesday with key commanding officers of the South Korean and U.S. militaries.It marks the first time Moon has invited just the top military officers of the U.S. and South Korea to the presidential office since his inauguration.Among those who have been invited are Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Park Han-ki, U.S. Forces Korea Commander General Robert Abrams and Deputy Commander Lieutenant General Kenneth Wilsbach.The president is apparently holding the luncheon to underline the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance in light of the conditions on the Korean Peninsula, which have become rather fluid following the collapse of the Hanoi Summit.In particular, Moon is likely to stress the need for the two countries’ armed forces to support efforts by him and U.S. President Donald Trump to engage in dialogue with North Korea amid the stalemate in U.S.-North Korea negotiations.According to an official at the top office on Monday, the upcoming luncheon was organized for the president to convey words of encouragement to the commanding officers.