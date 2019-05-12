Economy KOSPI Steady on Monday at 2,055.71

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) slipped slightly on Monday, shedding just 0.09 point to remain steady at two-thousand-55-point-71.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing twelve-point-05 points, or one-point-69 percent, to close at 702-point-08.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-five-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-194-point-two won.