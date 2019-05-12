S. Korea's Exports Drop 11.7% in First 20 Days of May

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports dropped in the first 20 days of May compared with last year due to the sluggish global semiconductor market.According to the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, South Korea's exports totaled 25-point-seven billion dollars from May 1st to 20th, which is down eleven-point-seven percent from the same period last year.The average daily exports, which reflect working days, fell 15 percent on-year to one-point-nine billion dollars.If the trend continues, the exports for the entire month are expected to dwindle, continuing six consecutive months of contraction.By product, exports of semiconductors fell 33 percent, while outbound shipments of petrochemical products dipped five-point-one percent.South Korea's total imports stood at 27-point-seven billion dollars in the 20-day period, down point-one percent from last year.