N. Korean Ambassador to Hold News Conference on Tues. at UN

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN says North Korea’s Ambassador to the UN Kim Song is set to hold a news conference on Tuesday regarding the U.S.' recent seizure of a North Korean cargo ship.Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, made the announcement for the planned briefing on Monday.It is rare for the North to hold a news conference at the UN.Ambassador Kim is likely to condemn the U.S.’ seizure of the ship "Wise Honest." He is also expected to call on the world body to lift its sanctions on Pyongyang, arguing that they are unfair.On May ninth, the U.S. Justice Department announced that it had seized "Wise Honest," one of the North's largest cargo ships, saying the ship was used to illicitly export North Korean coal and import heavy machinery in violation of international sanctions.The department cited that it was the first time the U.S. had seized a North Korean cargo vessel for violating UN sanctions.