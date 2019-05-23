Rival Parties Fail to Normalize Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

The vice floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and two opposition parties discussed ways to normalize parliament but failed to reach any agreement.The first vice floor leaders of the DP, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party held a meeting on Tuesday at the National Assembly amid the parliamentary impasse over key reform bills fast-tracked earlier this month.The meeting, however, ended without an agreement although the three parties' floor leaders held a meeting at a bar on Monday and agreed on the need to normalize parliament soon.DP First Vice Floor Leader Lee Won-wook told reporters after Tuesday's meeting that the LKP made excessive requests as conditions for resuming parliamentary talks.The LKP reportedly demanded the ruling party issue an apology for fast-tracking key reform bills, restart new discussions on the bills and drop its complaints against LKP lawmakers for violating Assembly laws.