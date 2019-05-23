Hot Weather to Grip Daegu, Inland Areas through Sat.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has been experiencing unseasonably hot weather this spring, and many parts of the country this week are expected to be hit by temperatures normally felt in the middle of summer.Heat wave advisories are scheduled to be issued for Daegu and surrounding inland areas from 11 a.m. Thursday.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast the mercury in many inland regions will surge over 33 degrees Celsius until Saturday due to a combination of high atmospheric pressure, strong sunshine and warm southwesterly winds.Central and eastern coastal areas are likely to get heat wave advisories as well. The country’s first heat wave advisory of the year was issued last Wednesday for Gwangju, marking the earliest time ever the advisory has been issued since the system was put in place in 2008.A heat wave advisory is issued when the daytime high is forecast to stay above 33 degrees Celsius for two straight days or longer.The weather agency has also called for extra caution against strong winds and wildfires in Gangwon Province on Thursday.