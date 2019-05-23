Memorial to Mark 10th Anniversary of President Roh's Death

Photo : KBS News

A memorial service to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun is set to be held in his hometown of Bongha Village in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.Government officials, lawmakers and family members of the late president will attend the event set for 2 p.m. on Thursday. Those in attendance will include National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, as well as former First Lady Kwon Yang-sook.Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn will be the only head of the five major parties not attending the service.Former U.S. President George W. Bush is scheduled to deliver a memorial speech during the ceremony and deliver a portrait he painted of the late president to Roh's wife. In return, she will give Bush a special present featuring the carved features of Bush and Roh.The memorial service will be broadcast live on the Web site of the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation and on YouTube.Roh committed suicide in 2009 amid a bribery investigation.