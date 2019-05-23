Seoul Stresses Japanese Firms' Roles in Resolving Wartime Forced Labor Issues

Photo : KBS News

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry has urged the Japanese companies implicated in Japan’s wartime forced labor to follow the South Korean Supreme Court rulings and pay compensation to the South Korean victims.Ministry Spokesman Kim In-cheol said in a briefing on Thursday that “there will be no problem” if the Japanese firms pay up.The remarks come two days after Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono called on President Moon Jae-in to take responsibility and respond to the issue.The spokesman was also asked to respond to a report in the Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun that Seoul is considering establishing a foundation to offer compensation to forced labor victims who are yet to file any indemnity suits if the Japanese firms involved in the previous lawsuits follow the South Korean court rulings.Declining to comment on the report, he said the ministry has prudently dealt with related issues with respect to the Supreme Court rulings and consideration for the healing of the victims’ pain and trauma as well as future-oriented relations between South Korea and Japan.