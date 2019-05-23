Seoul Under First Heat Wave Advisory of Year

Photo : KBS News

The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued Seoul's first heat wave advisory of the year amid hotter-than-usual temperatures.Advisories were also issued for Busan and Gwangju from 11:00 a.m. on Friday as well as areas in Gyeonggi, Gangwon, South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang Provinces.This comes a day after Daegu, Ulsan and parts of Gyeonggi and Gyeongsang provinces were placed under heat advisories.A heat wave advisory is issued when the daytime high is forecast to stay above 33 degrees Celsius for two straight days or longer. A warning is issued when afternoon highs are likely to reach more than 35 degrees for two days in a row or more.The weather agency forecast afternoon highs will reach 36 degrees for Gyeongsan and Uiseong in North Gyeongsang Province, 35 degrees in Daegu and Gumi and 32 degrees in Seoul, about two to three degrees higher than Thursday.Temperatures are projected to cool back down to seasonal norms when rain drenches the nation on Monday.