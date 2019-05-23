Ministry: No Sign of N. Korea Having Moved Gaeseong Complex Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Ministry has rejected a report by Radio Free Asia that North Korea has moved South Korean facilities out of the Gaeseong Industrial Park and is using them to produce garments for export.In a regular briefing Friday, the ministry said that South Korean officials who work for the inter-Korean liaison office are currently at the Gaeseong park around the clock and no such movements have been detected.The ministry added that during preparations to open the liaison office last year, South Korean officials visited the complex and indirectly inspected the condition of the corporate facilities.Those who entered the complex at the time are confirmed to have been personnel with previous experience of managing the complex and their entry was requested by North Korea for assistance related to weather-proofing work.