White House: Trump Has Confidence in N. Korean Leader

The White House said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump feels he still has good relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in spite of the North's missile launches earlier this month.White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that President Trump feels good that Kim will stay firm with the commitment that he made to the president and move towards denuclearization.Sanders, who is accompanying Trump on his trip to Japan, said that the North's launches do not bother the president as he is focused on continuing the “very good relationship” that he has with Kim.The remarks came after Trump tweeted earlier on Sunday that North Korea fired "some small weapons" but that he is not disturbed by the launches.