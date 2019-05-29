Ban Ki-moon to Meet Chinese Officials to Discuss Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the South Korea's National Council on Climate and Air Quality, Ban Ki-moon, will fly to China this week to discuss the two neighboring countries’ cooperation in resolving fine dust problems.According to the council on Monday, Chairman Ban will make a two-day visit to Hangzhou from Tuesday at the invitation of the Chinese Ecology and Environment Minister Li Ganjie.During the visit, the former UN secretary-general will sit down with Li and other ranking Chinese officials to discuss the issue of fine dust.As the head of the Global Green Growth Institute, Ban will also spend his time in China meeting officials of the UN Environment Program(UNEP).